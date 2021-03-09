 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

A surge in pork carcasses near midday trade pushed hogs higher yesterday, with calls coming in “steady to higher” today, Total Farm Marketing said. “Demand still supports the market overall highlighted by strong export numbers and optimism of longer-term demand.”

The hog market “seems set for a test of the February contract high,” The Hightower Report said and a close over $88.55 may be a spark for more uptrend trade. “While there will still be bearish implications when China import demand falls back to a more normal level, the short-term export news seems strong enough to provide support.”

