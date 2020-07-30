In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 84 cents to $41.36/cwt.
- National live was down $1.25 to $31.46
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 66 cents to $41.21
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 34 cents at $67.57/cwt.
The lean hog market has been in a good solid upward momentum-building technical rally for a few weeks and that is a healthy way for the market to work, according to Scott Shellady of the CME Group.
October hogs closed sharply lower on the day and the market is expected to see the largest increase in pork production from the second quarter into the third quarter, according to The Hightower Report.