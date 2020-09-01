In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was unchanged at $43.03/cwt.
- National live was 36 cents higher to $34.85
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 22 cents lower to $42.59
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.92 to $74.54/cwt.
“Pork values jumped sharply higher at midsession yesterday but closed with more moderate gains, likely indicating some export buying,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Huge pork production lately may overwhelm current pork prices, especially if the seasonal increase in fall production materializes.”
Analysts are looking for high pig prices in China.
“China pig prices are expected to stay high as we approach China national holidays in October,” Stewart-Peterson said. “October futures have bounced back above the 10-day moving average resistance level.”