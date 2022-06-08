The hog slaughter pace remain strong and weights are steady, which still bring ample supplies into the cooler, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The demand tone in product movement has picked up recently, keeping the market supported. Deferred contracts still look supportive as the longer-term view of the market will reflect a tighter supply picture.
July hogs closed slightly higher on the session yesterday after the early break to the lowest level since May 31 failed to attract new selling interests, according to The Hightower Report.