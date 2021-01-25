In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National Carcass base down 16 cents to $55.30.
- National live was unchanged at $43.02.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $54.33.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down 70 cents at $82.13.
Hogs were higher today and pushed past pre-pandemic levels, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group. That continues the recent upward trajectory of the market.
The pork cutout reflected optimism last week and appears to be benefitting from the economic recovery and continued high levels of shipments to China, according to William Moore at AgMaster.