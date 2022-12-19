In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 79 cents to $79.88/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $1.98 lower to $80.87
People are also reading…
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.51 to $84.93/cwt.
“Hog futures were looking for direction to start the week,” the Hightower Report said. “The winter weather forecast for a strong winter storm toward the end of the week could likely bring some impact on animal movement and the market may be looking to price in some restrictions. The big news on the week will come with the USDA Quarterly Hogs and Pigs reports.”
“Open interest is very low and the market is seeing less volume of trade which could spark continued volatile trading conditions,” the Hightower Report said. “The bitter cold weather headed for the northern Midwest with high winds and snow could be a factor to limit marketings.”