In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 12 cents to $48.12/cwt.
- National live was up 19 cents to $36.38
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 26 cents to $47.59
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.32 at $79.56/cwt.
“Given the China story, it is surprising that managed money fund traders are still net short 8,220 contracts,” The Hightower Report said. They noted that the market may be vulnerable to buying “if resistance levels are taken out.”
Stewart-Peterson said that for China to replace all of their losses from African swine fever, they would need to import “more than 20 million tonnes of U.S. pork,” which is more than the global pork exports of 10 mln tonnes from last year.