Wednesday’s trading which yielded, “the highest close since Sept. 11” is a bullish technical development,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
The Hightower Report’s market idea today is, “With the much wider than normal discount of futures, traders might consider selling out-of-money put premium.”
Feed demand in China has exploded even though the hog herd has only gotten back to about 65% capacity after the African since flu death loss, according to said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “Since 2016, China’s feed needs of corn and meal are up roughly 25% and with the new sanitary restrictions that farmers cannot feed swill (food waste and garbage), the demand has spiked since mid-summer,” he said.