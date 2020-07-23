It has been a clear downtrend the first half of the year with lower highs and lows, but markets are trying to carve out a low, said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. If prices pass the psychological $53 ½ to $54, it opens the door for an extension of a rally that could bring prices back to $58 where they were in May. But if prices break and close below $50, the bear trend may continue, Sloup said.
With the massive supply, any slowdown in export activity could quickly cause pork prices to collapse, said The Hightower Report. However short-term demand factors remain very strong, The Hightower Report said this morning.