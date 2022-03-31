In the hogs and pigs reports, all hogs were 98% of last year, animals for breeding were at 98% and hogs kept for marketing were at 98%. All those figures were one percentage point below expectations.
“Besides light numbers overall, farrowing expectation were all below expectations, as the market was anticipating some growth in hog numbers,” Total Farm Marketing said.
The report is “bullish,” the Hightower Report said, “especially for the late 2022 and 2023 contracts.” Export demand is down, however, and futures are already holding a high premium which may offset that bullish report.