In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 9 cents lower to $29.99/cwt.
- National live was down $1.19 to $22.89
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base fell 66 cents to $29.88
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.83 to $68.95/cwt.
“Ham values have rallied 32.90 in the past two days to their current price of 71.09,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Hog slaughter this week is expected to come in 28% ahead of the last week and 8% ahead of the same week last year. Exports lately have been strong, but this surge in production could make it difficult for pork prices to rally.”
“China pig prices are still rallying (up 2.3% this week), and this is likely to continue as African Swine Fever outbreaks have been noted again in a few areas,” Stewart-Peterson said. “August hogs held support today at the 10-day moving average but couldn’t break through the 20-day moving average resistance.”