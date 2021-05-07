 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

Futures were mostly higher on Thursday, with front months establishing new contract highs for the third consecutive day and hog calls are steady to higher today, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

”Hog futures edge higher amid mixed cash markets,” Brugler Marketing said this morning.

The short-term trend remains up and the market is posting multi-year highs but with futures holding a stiff premium to the cash market, and the importance of exports on the demand side of the equation, “it will not take much in the way of negative news to spark a significant correction,” The High Tower Report said this morning.

