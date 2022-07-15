 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass down 1.46 to $117.99/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 47 cents to $124.43/cwt.

People are also reading…

National carcass cutout up 3.67 to $122.18/cwt.

Weekly export sales for pork were 18,300 mt for 2022 and down 42% from last week and 37% from the prior 4-week average, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Continued strong advance in pork product prices to an 11-month higher has provided support, according to The Hightower Report.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

The front end of the market is optimistic for hog demand boost, Total Farm Marketing said. “Chinese hog prices have firmed, adding buying supp…

Lean hogs

Oct and Dec hogs are poised for a potential strong move higher, but will need to see follow through of Friday’s trade. The Front month contrac…

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

Hog markets “tried to get something going on Friday,” Blue Line Futures said. “The Bulls need to achieve a conviction close back above this le…

Lean hogs

August’s contract is showing the highest price levels since April 29, The Hightower Report said. “Very strong pork product markets have helped…

Lean hogs

Cash markets are showing signs of topping out, Total Farm Marketing said, which could limit the upside potential of the market. “The cash mark…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News