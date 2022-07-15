In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down 1.46 to $117.99/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 47 cents to $124.43/cwt.
National carcass cutout up 3.67 to $122.18/cwt.
Weekly export sales for pork were 18,300 mt for 2022 and down 42% from last week and 37% from the prior 4-week average, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Continued strong advance in pork product prices to an 11-month higher has provided support, according to The Hightower Report.