 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • The national carcass base was up 63 cents to $102.20.
  • National live was $75.66.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $2.25 at $108.40.

USDA reported carcass cutout values up 64 cents to $103.19.

Hogs were higher and packers are showing they are still in the market, supporting historically high numbers, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.

Inflation may yet impact pork demand but packers are still aggressive, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hogs are called lower. The April chart was building a “bear flag” pattern with a series of higher highs over the past few sessions, and that b…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets dropped significantly throughout the day Wednesday as demand worries persist, The Hightower Report said. “Traders remain nervous, …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“Technically, the hog market broke lower and is technically challenged for further downside correction,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The funda…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hog futures saw mixed to lower trade yesterday pressured by triple-digit losses in the April contract, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Mark…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News