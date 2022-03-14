In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- The national carcass base was up 63 cents to $102.20.
- National live was $75.66.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $2.25 at $108.40.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up 64 cents to $103.19.
Hogs were higher and packers are showing they are still in the market, supporting historically high numbers, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
Inflation may yet impact pork demand but packers are still aggressive, according to Total Farm Marketing.