The technical action would suggest a resumption of the short-term uptrend for the hog market, The Hightower Report said. April’s contract is finding support at $104.35 and $103.57, “and a close back under support will be necessary to turn the charts bearish.”
Traders are expecting a strong and steady uptrend in the cash market to continue, The Hightower Report said. “Pork production normally declines from 200 to 400 mln pounds from the first quarter to the second quarter and this is one of the key reasons for the seasonal advance into the spring.”