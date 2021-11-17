 Skip to main content
Lean Hogs

Hogs are called steady to higher following a significant price jump on Tuesday, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. December hogs, at 77.72, are back within reach of the contract’s 200-day moving average drawn at 78.94.

“The rejection of lower prices looks supportive in the near-term,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The hog market still needs the fundamentals to …

December hogs closed lower on the session after choppy trade, according to The Hightower Report. Strong gains in cutout occurred as a result o…

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;National carcass base down 54 cents to $57.46/cwt.National live up …

Hogs are called steady to lower as the trade view lower pork product prices and weaker cash markets as weighing factors. In addition, slow exp…

Hog futures saw good buying strength Friday after a friendly export sales numbers supported the market. Weekly exports sales were firm for the…

Hog calls are mixed today after Monday’s weakness toward the front end of contracts, Total Farm Marketing said. “Prices could be watching the …

Export Sales data from the USDA’s FAS had pork bookings at 20,900 metric tons for the week ending Oct. 14, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Market…

