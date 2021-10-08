In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 92 cents to $69.26/cwt.
- National live was $54.71/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $70.11.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down 5.27 to $106.99/cwt.
Export news remains bearish, and the seasonal advance in slaughter supply could cause a further decline in cash markets in the weeks just ahead, according to ADM Investor Services.
Packers yesterday paid a little more for hogs but are still able to obtain the required number of hogs without much trouble, according to Total Farm Marketing.