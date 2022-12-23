People are also reading…
Hog futures are “finding a way to work higher” despite some early selling pressure on Thursday, Total Farm Marketing said. “The USDA Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report is on Friday, and expectations are for the hog herd to continue to tighten.”
Short term trends are up as producers are current with marketings “and demand is coming in higher than expected,” The Hightower Report said. “Outside market forces were seen as negative but the very strong export sales plus concerns with the Midwest weather disrupting marketings helped to support.”