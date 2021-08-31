 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

Weak retail values “will likely pressure the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The strong close on Friday allowed front month prices to challenge trend line resistance over the recent highs, the lack of follow through on Monday and the weak fundamental picture will likely pressure the market today.”

October hogs have support levels at $89.45 and at $87.42, and a move through those levels “would turn the chart pattern bearish,” The Hightower Report said. “Consider selling into resistance or consider buying the October $85.00 put near 150.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“Hogs are called mixed to higher following strong buying support to end last week as prices broke out of the most recent consolidation range,”…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“With the wide basis level, the market may see choppy to slightly higher trade just ahead as traders await evidence that the massive discount …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News