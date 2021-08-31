Weak retail values “will likely pressure the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The strong close on Friday allowed front month prices to challenge trend line resistance over the recent highs, the lack of follow through on Monday and the weak fundamental picture will likely pressure the market today.”
October hogs have support levels at $89.45 and at $87.42, and a move through those levels “would turn the chart pattern bearish,” The Hightower Report said. “Consider selling into resistance or consider buying the October $85.00 put near 150.”