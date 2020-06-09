In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 5 cents to $30.76/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass had no comparison and sits at $31.10
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.62 at $69.26/cwt.
William Moore of the Price Futures Group said that the contract is suffering from increased slaughters, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. “The gradual re-opening of the economy is promising much better pork demand!”
For the back month hogs, such as December’s contract, Scott Shellady said the $50 level is a good place for risk management. “That level is something you are going to want to see for producers,” he said. “You are going to want to have some disaster puts on if you are a producer.”