Lean Hogs

Improving fundamentals are supportive of the hogs market as prices are building off recent low, and technically, the market is improved, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The cash market and lean hog index have been firming.

August hogs closed higher on the session yesterday with a quiet inside trading day while October hogs closed sharply higher on the session and the buying push the market up to the highest level since June 16, according to The Hightower Report. Outside market forces turned positive plus a further advance in pork cutout values has helped to support.

CropWatch Weekly Update

