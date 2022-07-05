In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass up 6.24 to $120.46/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 2.53 to $123.41/cwt.
National carcass cutout up 5.73 to $114.48/cwt.
The CME Lean Hog Index is over the price of the CME Pork Index. This is negative for the packer. Packers are paying more for hogs than how they can sell pork, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Slower slaughter pace is a concern as inflation becomes more of an issue for consumers and reduces demand, according to Total Farm Marketing.