 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass up 6.24 to $120.46/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 2.53 to $123.41/cwt.

People are also reading…

National carcass cutout up 5.73 to $114.48/cwt.

The CME Lean Hog Index is over the price of the CME Pork Index. This is negative for the packer. Packers are paying more for hogs than how they can sell pork, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

Slower slaughter pace is a concern as inflation becomes more of an issue for consumers and reduces demand, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

U.S. pork export sales for the week ending June 23 came in at 32,200 metric tons, up from 27,583 the previous week and the highest since May 1…

Lean Hogs

The USDA will release the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report today after the markets close, which could provide the outlook the market is looking …

Lean Hogs

Hog futures rebounded strongly to end the week as price recovered most of Thursday’s losses, supported by the still strong tone in the cash ma…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

The hog market “is likely to stay choppy,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash market is still surging higher and that should help the future…

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News