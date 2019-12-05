Based on our hog slaughter estimates for today, tomorrow, and Saturday's processing, Allendale is currently expecting a 2.794 million head run this week. “That would surpass the two weeks before Thanksgiving that were themselves new all-time records (2.758 and 2.761)”.
December hog futures are getting closer to the coming expiration on Dec. 13. Today's Lean Hog Index, the measurement of nationwide cash hog prices, will increase to 58.20 on today's CME Group release. That is good through Tuesday's cash hog trading, Allendale said.
There were 21 wild boar killed with African Swine Fever in Poland and this might be seen as a disappointment to authorities who have earlier this year killed nearly 270,000 wild boar in eastern Poland in efforts to help stop the disease from spreading to domestic herds. “This is a potential supportive force if the domestic herd gets hit with the disease,” The Hightower Report said.