Hightower says the hog market “has the fundamentals to move up, but pork prices need to bounce.” Analysts fear the increase in coronavirus cases in China will result in a slowdown of exports into China, even though Chinese demand remains strong for U.S. pork products.
Stewart-Peterson says traders are not entirely sure how to factor in additional reports of coronavirus. The sharp slowdown in the Chinese economy should increase the need for pork, but spreading disease could cause logistical difficulties for imported pork.