Trade was mixed with higher prices seen in the deferred months overnight and in early morning trading.
“Some traders believe the monthly Cold Storage report gave us the firepower to test higher future prices, since January is a large stock building month, up 74 million lbs. over the previous five years compared to up 45 million lbs. this year,” Alllendale said.
However, this was the smallest January increase in the last 10 years.
While the fundamental setup for the hog market into the spring remains bullish, several short-term indicators are bearish, The Hightower Report said, and “it may take a boost in the bookings by China to reverse the negative news flow.”