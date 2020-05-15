In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 5 cents to $37.11/cwt.
- National live had no comparison, sitting at $26.27
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 47 cents to $36.88
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $3.67 at $110.12/cwt.
“With the bounce in the CME Lean Index this week, the discount of futures to the cash market may provide some underlying support,” The Hightower Report said. “Traders see the increasing slaughter pace as a negative force, but with very high profit margins from packers, the cash market may stay firm.”
The lean hog market was able to recover from Thursday’s new low, Anthony DiCostanzo said. “Slaughter levels have recovered and are well above last week’s low numbers. It has a long way to go, however, to catch up to last year’s numbers.”