In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 28 cents to $48.68/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 37 cents to $48.33
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 86 cents at $63.10/cwt.
April lean hogs closed up 30 cents at $64.07, just 65 cents off the contract high. Hightower says Mexico remains a large buyer of U.S. pork, purchasing 6,822 tonnes last week. Japan, China and South Korea were also fairly active buyers, according to USDA. China has purchased 312,595 tonnes of U.S. pork this year, tops among customers.
Stewart-Peterson says a strong close yesterday provided continued support to hog prices today. “Still, coronavirus has not been contained in China, and 15,000 new cases were reported yesterday,” they said.