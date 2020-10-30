In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 31 cents to $61.35/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 34 cents to $61.79
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $3.77 at $83.80/cwt.
A couple of factors helped support hog markets on Friday. “The large discount of futures to the cash market plus a bounce in pork cutout values over the last few days may have helped support the rally,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $88.52, up $0.95 on the day.”
“In addition to the weaker technical view, near-term fundamentals have been softening, adding to the selling pressure,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Pork cutouts have been trending lower since challenging the $100 level a few weeks ago, but today saw carcasses trade higher. Carcasses were .95 higher midday to 888.52 but still down significantly from recent carcass value highs.”