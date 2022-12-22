In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 44 cents to $79.08/cwt.
- National live price was $58.08, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was not reported due to confidentiality
People are also reading…
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.22 to $85.49/cwt.
“The winter weather forecast for a strong winter storm toward the end of the week could likely bring some impact on animal movement and the market may be looking to price in some restrictions,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Some of the storm’s impact may already be priced into the market. The USDA Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report is on Friday.”
“US pork export sales for the week ending December 15 came at 58,677 tonnes for 2022 delivery and 16,089 for 2023 for a total of 74,766,” the Hightower Report said. “This was up from 22,108 the previous week and was the strongest showing since December 10, 2020. Cumulative sales for 2022 have reached 1.588 mln tonnes, down from 1.884 mln a year ago.”