In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base up 42 cents to $50.02/cwt.
- National live down 84 cents to $37.90.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 14 cents to $49.69/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $1.48 to $64.49/cwt.
April lean hogs closed up 47 cents to $65.15, 80 cents from the contract high. Financial markets have calmed down some, helping to stabilize many commodity prices, says the Hightower Report. Pork cutout values were moderately lower at mid-session, down over a dollar for the day.
Stewart-Peterson says April hogs “made a bullish outside session today, but couldn’t quite close above nearby resistance at the 10-day moving average level.” They added momentum indicators are mixed at this time.