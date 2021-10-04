In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 91 cents lower to $72.01/cwt.
- National live was down $1.16 to $57.26
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $71.46
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 99 cents to $112.40/cwt.
“With the sharp break in pig prices in China, traders are hesitant to believe that China will continue to be an active buyer of US pork,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $119.85, up $6.45 on the day. December hog selling resistance is at 84.92, with initial key support on a correction back at 80.17.”
“There is a large gap on the charts below current levels,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash and cutouts have not followed hog futures higher. National Direct Afternoon report declined 0.86
Hog slaughter projected at 473,000. CME Lean Hog Index for 10/4: up 0.49 at 93.39.”