In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base up 1.96 to $83.07/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 2.19 to $83.49\cwt.
National carcass cutout up 3.59 to $88.56/cwt.
Hog futures have had 3 days of liquidation, which may have run its course, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The trade continues to bear spread hogs and likely will bear spread at least until the December Lean Hogs expire and speculators may change direction of spreads, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.