In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass down $1.93 to $106.36/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up $1.62 to $113.14/cwt.
National carcass cutout was down 89 cents to $98.60/cwt.
Hog markets are lower after choppy trade on Wednesday, while cash markets are searching for a bottom, Total Farm Marketing said. When that happens, “there may be quite a bit of upside, particularly in the deferred contracts,” they said.
Export sales came in 3,300 tonnes over the four-week average this week, but sales for the year are down 6.2% for the year, The Hightower Report said. “Until weights drop, traders will suspect that there is plenty of pork available short-term as the lower exports leave more pork for the U.S. to absorb.”