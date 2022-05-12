 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass down $1.93 to $106.36/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up $1.62 to $113.14/cwt.

National carcass cutout was down 89 cents to $98.60/cwt.

Hog markets are lower after choppy trade on Wednesday, while cash markets are searching for a bottom, Total Farm Marketing said. When that happens, “there may be quite a bit of upside, particularly in the deferred contracts,” they said.

Export sales came in 3,300 tonnes over the four-week average this week, but sales for the year are down 6.2% for the year, The Hightower Report said. “Until weights drop, traders will suspect that there is plenty of pork available short-term as the lower exports leave more pork for the U.S. to absorb.”

