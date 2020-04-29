In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 45 cents to $36.46/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $1.55 to $36.30
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.24 at $90.73/cwt.
Despite the rising prices due to Trump’s order to keep processing plants open, prices were lower to open the day. “The market appears to have bought the rumor and sold the fact,” Stewart-Peterson said. “June hogs filled the gap today between Monday and Tuesday's sessions, and the correction could be technical in nature considering stochastics are still near overbought levels.”
Open interest is continuing to drop on lean hogs as there is “extreme volatility” on prices, slaughter pace and demand uncertainties, The Hightower Report said. They noted that the market is overbought but a seasonal rally could be in store for May/June.