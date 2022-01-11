 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 1.10 to $66.99/cwt.
  • National live down 70 cents to $51.84/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $70.17\cwt.

It was a heavy trading day for the second day in a row on Lean Hogs, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

Traders remain fearful that slowdowns in slaughter pace being caused by worker shortages could cause more hogs to back up in the country, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

