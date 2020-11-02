In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was $1.11 lower to $59.96/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $59.85, with no comparison to the prior day
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 34 cents to $84.14/cwt.
“Another case of African swine fever has been found in a wild boar in eastern Germany,” the Hightower Report said. “Since Sept. 10, there have been 117 cases, but all have been wild with no farm pigs affected yet. Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $86.03, up $2.23 on the day.”
“The biggest fundamental weakness has been seen in the Lean Hog Index and the cash market,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Today, losses stay strong as the Lean Hog Index softened $1.00 to $74.49. Last week, the lean hog index lost $3.11, which is reflected in cash market values. The index is still holding a premium to the December contract, which is keeping support for now.”