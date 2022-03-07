 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • The national carcass base was up $2.95 to $100.36.
  • National live was up $1.15 at $76.07.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $3.65 at $109.02.

USDA reported carcass cutout values up $2.66 to $106.65.

The market traded sharply lower on the session early in the day before turning higher to close near unchanged, according to The Hightower Report.

The market saw follow-through selling today and futures are close to being oversold, according to Total Farm Marketing.

