In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- The national carcass base was up $2.95 to $100.36.
- National live was up $1.15 at $76.07.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $3.65 at $109.02.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $2.66 to $106.65.
The market traded sharply lower on the session early in the day before turning higher to close near unchanged, according to The Hightower Report.
The market saw follow-through selling today and futures are close to being oversold, according to Total Farm Marketing.