In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was $4.12 lower to $107.74/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $115.33

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $1.29 higher to $117.73/cwt.

"The improved domestic demand falls on the back of strong export sales numbers last week, bringing some optimism into the hog market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The close of the retail market will still be key, but carcass values seemed to have found some support and could be turning higher.”

“Pork cutout futures also are trading triple digits higher through midday as well,” Barchart.com said. :USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Monday morning was $2.40 higher to $118.84. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the week through Saturday at 1.923 mln head. That left the YTD estimate at 67.012 mln.”

