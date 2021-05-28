The market is probing for a short-term peak as traders remain nervous that exports may eventually slow down. “However, continued strong demand from China and a surge in the pork cutout values would suggest the cash market will continue to trend higher over the near term,” The Hightower Report said.
Hog calls are steady to higher this morning. “With Thursday’s gains, the June contact posted another new contract high close,” Total Farm Marketing said.
The USDA pork cutout, released after the close yesterday, came in at $124.51, up from the previous week. “This was the highest the cutout had been since August 7, 2014,” The Hightower Report said today.