In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $1.05 lower to $54.26/cwt.
- National live was up $2.49 to $41.56
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.44 to $53.59
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 49 cents to $70.90/cwt.
Hog markets were down the limit with the coronavirus as the main source of uncertainty, with most not expecting major Chinese purchases of pork until the virus has been contained, according to Stewar-Peterson.
The largest buyers this week were Japan, Mexico and South Korea, according to The Hightower Report.