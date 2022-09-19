In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up $1.30 to $92.16/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.27 to $97.87/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 51 cents to $105.88/cwt.
“Hog futures had a quiet session as prices consolidated at the top of last week's range, looking for verification that the cash market is looking to turn higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash trade has been trending lower, but after 5 weeks of pressure, the Lean Hog Index looks to be building a turn higher. The Lean Hog Cash Index traded slightly higher again on Monday.”
“With the cash market at 97.97 it is difficult to find aggressive sellers in the December hogs with the market trading all the way down to 87.32 today before the selling dried up,” the Hightower Report said. “Strength in the pork product market last week combined with cash markets inching lower left packer profit margins very strong.”