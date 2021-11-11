In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 17 cents at $58.26/cwt.
- National live was down $1.44 to $45.94.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 17 cents to $58.26.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $5.23 to $95.80.
Pork cutout values continue to trend lower but the long-term outlook remains positive into the first quarter of next year, according to Terry Roggensack of the CME Group.
The technical action remains positive as minor support held in spite of higher than normal weights and continued weakness in the market, according to The Hightower Report.