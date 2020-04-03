John Walsh with Walsh Trading says the overall meat production is weighing on prices. “The hog numbers are too plentiful regardless of the Chinese demand,” he says. “The tech Thursday followed through as I said should. The 2016 lows should be challenged.”
There are increasing reports of African swine fever reappearing in China lately, due to illegally transporting animals. Stewart-Peterson says this could further benefit U.S. exports if the spread cannot be contained. U.S. export sales for the week ending March 26 were reported Thursday at just over 38,000 tonnes.