 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was down 42 cents to $111.10/cwt.
  • National live was up $1.08 to $87.31
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $117.09

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 66 cents lower to $107.55/cwt.

“(Traders) are also concerned that China's import demand is slowing,” the Hightower Report said. “China was the fourth largest buyer in the weekly export sales report, which was a disappointment for the bulls. In addition, a steady decline in hog prices in China suggests they are on pace for strong expansion in their pork sector.”

“Packers are still aggressively buying – volatility is high,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Higher feeder prices may limit production keeping supplies tight. Weekly exports 35,600 MT. Hog slaughter estimated at 486,000 head. Cash lean index for April 26; up .22 @ 107.39.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog are starting the week at mixed to higher after buyers returned at the end of last week, supported by a USDA cold storage report reflecting…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The market is still looking for a bottom, and may be in the building process of finding that floor, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“Better than expected China imports coupled with the imminent re-opening of many U.S. restaurants is currently cancelling surging feed costs a…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News