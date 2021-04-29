In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 42 cents to $111.10/cwt.
- National live was up $1.08 to $87.31
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $117.09
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 66 cents lower to $107.55/cwt.
“(Traders) are also concerned that China's import demand is slowing,” the Hightower Report said. “China was the fourth largest buyer in the weekly export sales report, which was a disappointment for the bulls. In addition, a steady decline in hog prices in China suggests they are on pace for strong expansion in their pork sector.”
“Packers are still aggressively buying – volatility is high,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Higher feeder prices may limit production keeping supplies tight. Weekly exports 35,600 MT. Hog slaughter estimated at 486,000 head. Cash lean index for April 26; up .22 @ 107.39.”