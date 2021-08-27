 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down $1.32 to $92.54/cwt.
  • National live was down $2.55 to $72.77/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $750.52.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was up 19 cents to $116.59/cwt.

USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for the week through Thursday at 1.86 million head. That is 40,000 light compared to last week’s pace and is 47,000 behind the same week last year, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Packers have been able to obtain sufficient numbers of hogs without being very aggressive, said Total Farm Marketing.

