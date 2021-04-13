 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 1.01 to $101.55/cwt.
  • National live price was up 60 cents to $77.47.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $102.56.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 2.52 to $105.78/cwt.

Concerns remain about African Swine Fever in China, especially in southern regions, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Follow-through selling hit the hog market after yesterday's reversal, but selling "dried up" as pork saw gains in the pork market, The Hightower Report said. 

