In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 30 cents at $60.68/cwt.
- National live had no report.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $61.55.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up $6.23 at $100.44.
Packers are still not aggressive in the pork market but there are gaps in some of the chart positions which may be filled at some point, according to Total Farm Marketing.
A bounce in pork cutout values yesterday may have provided some support for the market, according to The Hightower Report.