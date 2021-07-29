Futures are coming off a “difficult day” Wednesday and will be trading with expanded limits, Total Farm Marketing said. “The price action today may have been more technically driven, but the October contract closed below the 50-Day moving average, which should set up further downside pressure this morning.”
The price action as of late may signal a “short-term peak,” as China attempts to stabilize their pig prices, The Hightower Report said. “Weights normally move lower at this time of year, so moving sideways for the second week in a row is a bearish development.”