In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up $2.21 to $98.98/cwt.
- National live was $2.10 higher to $72.65
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base rose $1.16 to $100.84
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 75 cents to $97.74/cwt.
Analysts are seeing the market buy up pullbacks, despite concerns about pork cutout values. The market will have to deal with a rise in production coming up. “In addition, the market looks like it will need to absorb increasing production in the weeks ahead,” the Hightower Report said.
“Dec hogs have moved into a trading range since reaching these levels late last week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Prices have become oversold and are trading in a consolidation pattern waiting for news to set the next price direction. In the cash market, the national direct morning cash trade was sharply higher.”