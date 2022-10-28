 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 1.15 to $90.54/cwt.
  • National live at $72.78/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 6.13 to $92.62/cwt.

National carcass cutout up 2.88 to $101.34/cwt.

The following shows US export sales of pork and beef product by biggest net buyers for week ending Oct. 20, according to data on the USDA’s website. Mexico bought 16.9k tons of the 20.4k tons of U.S. pork sold for export in the week, according to ADM Investor Services.

Slaughter pace remains strong, but upside potential may be limited with cutouts struggling to trend higher, according to Total Farm Marketing.

